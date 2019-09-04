PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video of a man attempting to escape from a Phoenix jail back in July has been released.
On July 8, around 6:30 p.m., Marvin Osorio tried to escape from the Maricopa County Sheriffs Office County Jail as he was handcuffed and in the custody of a fugitive recovery agent, MCSO said.
[WATCH: New video of man trying to escape Phoenix jail]
He ran out the open sally port of the jail that is located in the area of 4th Avenue and Madison Street, near Jefferson Street.
During Osorio's attempted escape, court documents say an officer saw him trying to get into an occupied, white Chevrolet Camaro through the passenger side.
The officer said, to protect the people in the car, he tasered Osorio until he fell to the ground. Phoenix Fire treated his injuries on the scene.
With the help of other officers, Osorio was taken back into custody. He received further medical attention at St. Joe's Hospital. Once released from the hospital, Osorio was booked at 4th Avenue Jail for escape in the second degree.
According to court documents, it was later revealed, that the woman occupying the Camaro was Osorio's girlfriend.