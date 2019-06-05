MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- New video released to Arizona's Family on Wednesday shows illegal mixed martial arts events that two Valley men are accused of hosting, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming.
[WATCH FULL VIDEO: Illegal MMA fights in Arizona]
Disclaimer: We've blurred the faces of the under-aged fighters.
Roland Sarria and Todd Whitmoyer were already facing charges in connection with cage-style unsanctioned combat sporting events that were held in Phoenix and Glendale last year. But now they are facing new charges linked to another illegal event held in February at the Maya New York Pizza Bar in Mesa, officials said.
[WATCH: AZ men accused of running illegal MMA events face new charges]
The videos released Wednesday show three different cage fights, one of which shows small children boxing. This event was labeled the "50 lb. fight." Another event shows two young men fighting, one of whom gets knocked to the ground.
[RELATED: Two men charged for running unsanctioned MMA fights in Glendale]
Both Sarria and Whitmoyer are each facing six class 2 misdemeanors in connection with the fights. Each charge can carry a maximum fine of $750 and four months in jail.
The Maricopa County attorney said the pair didn't have a license for the fight nor was there a doctor on hand.
The Arizona Department of Gaming released the following statement (in part):
"Arizona's requirements for sanctioned events are in place to protect the health and safety of participants and the public, and ensure a fair fight. These requirements include on-site medical and security professionals, match officials (referees, judges, inspectors, timekeepers, etc.), safety gear/equipment, licensed/bonded promoters (who provide health insurance for combatants), and specific combatant health tests/documentation.
ADG takes tips about unsanctioned events involving unarmed combat sports events very seriously. If you have a tip, or just need information, please call 602-364-1721."
