PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New potential victims have been identified by authorities after a man was arrested on July 31, accused of sexually assaulting several women at his New River home over a period of months.
Maricopa County Sheriff officials say 51-year-old Robert Incorvaia sexually assaulted several women at his home between March 24 and July 28, 2020.
The victims were described as 'particularly vulnerable,' by Sheriff Penzone during a press conference Thursday, as he spoke about the crimes.
All the known victims range in age and share common factors of unstable housing, mental illness and limited resources. "A population that does not get consideration and care often times are those in unstable housing or homeless," Penzone said.
The first case came to investigators' attention in late February, and since then they have worked a series of of similar cases-- all involved reports of sexual assault and physical abuse initiated in the area of northwest Phoenix in the area of Northern Avenue between 19th and 27th avenues. Then the assaults were carried out in the New River area.
Initially, four victims came forward and told investigators they were lured by a man into his Hummer and then to his home by offers of shelter, resources and the opportunity to shower, Penzone said. Once the man brought the women to his home, he would physically and sexually abuse them. In some cases, the victims were bound and beaten.
Through extensive investigation, MCSO detectives identified the suspect as Incorvaia. He was arrested on July 31.
According to court documents, Incorvaia told investigators that, "the women get meth or fentanyl from him and he gets to have sex with them while he is the dominant participant."
Incorvaia also told authorities that he was part of a group in Sunnyslope which called him "Rob The Rapist." He claimed some women sought him and wanted to be with him because of this, according to court documents.
Officials from MCSO met with Phoenix Police detectives from various units, following the arrest of Incorvaia. The Phoenix police detectives identified three cases over the past three years, which they believed were similar to the first victims cases.
Police say two of the new cases involved teenage females and the third case involved an adult female. The suspect contacted the victims in the same general area as the MCSO cases and offered the victims a place to stay.
They were taken to locations in Phoenix, where they were assaulted and held. With information from the MCSO investigation, Phoenix police detectives were able to develop probable cause that the suspect in their three cases was Incorvaia.
Incorvaia now is facing 10 counts of sexual assault, six counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.