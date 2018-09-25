(3TV/CBS 5) − Beware of a new twist on an older scam, dubbed the "emergency scam."
This is where you get a phone call from someone posing as your grandchild or other young family member.
Then the phony grandchild claims to be out of town and in an emergency situation.
[READ MORE: CBS 5 This Morning stories]
This can be anything from a car accident to a wrongful arrest.
The scam artist then urges you to send money asap.
"What they do is they make it seem like an emergency. You don't have any time to contact anyone else in the family to confirm the whereabouts of the grandchild. You don't have time to verify the details. You just need to help right away because if you think your grandchild is in trouble or sitting in jail, you want to help. You're going to get that money to them right away and that's what they're banking on," said Felicia Thompson with the Better Business Bureau in Phoenix.
According to a new study, older scam victims are reporting the highest median losses.
These scams are targeting seniors in a new way because of neighborhood call spoofing techniques that we’ve talked about here on CBS 5 This Morning.
This is where you receive a call that looks like it’s coming from a familiar number or at least one that matches your area code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.