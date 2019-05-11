PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two new companies are launching in Phoenix to meet your summer needs.
RvNGo, of Scottsdale, operates like Airbnb for RV’s and trailer.
The owner, Paul Kacir, was on a charity cancer ride when he noticed the need to connect people with RV’s. He says he wanted to create a business for great people that would bring out the best in them. RVnGo was born.
“Turns out there’s a huge demand to rent RV’s. Turns out there’s a lot of RV’s out there that are not being used and so it’s a great way to make money when they’re not using it,” said Kacir.
He says the hosts get 100 percent of the rental payment. RVnGo makes its money through an insurance product.
Need to get your kids from Point A to Point B but you’re at work?
A New York area based company just launched in Phoenix.
It’s called VanGo and works like Uber for kids.
The founded launched VanGo after growing up with a single mom and watching her do it all.
VanGo says it’s drivers are vetted, local moms with 3 plus years experience in childcare. They are fingerprinted, interviewed and have a background check.
This will run you about 20-30% more than an Uber or Lyft ride.
You can download the VanGo app or learn more at ridevango.com.
This is just another service option for the financially well off or the rich, who already have there nannies to pick up to their kids from school. This is not a viable option for most parents. I would suggest for less well-off parents that need this kind of service to carpool with another parent and pay that parent a small fee for the services.
