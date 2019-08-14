PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new type of therapy is changing the lives of people in a matter of minutes.
Gammatile Therapy is designed to slow down brain tumors that keep coming back.
Joan Leavitt, a 68-year-old woman of Arizona, is one of the first in the state to receive this therapy.
[WATCH: AZ women's life forever changed for the better after new brain tumor therapy]
Leavitt found out she had a brain tumor on September 30, 2017.
"I was at a bus stop waiting for the bus. I was alone," she said. "And that was the last thing I remember happening because the next thing I was aware of [is] I was in the hospital."
The location of Leavitt's tumor made it difficult for surgeons.
"Her brain tumor happened in the back of the brain that impacts her vision," said neurosurgeon Dr. John Wanebo of Barrow Brain and Spine in Scottsdale. "Joan's tumor was way in the back here [Wanebo points at a display of the human brain], in between two hemispheres of the brain."
Wanebo explained that Gammatile Therapy consists of the insertion of a tile.
"This is what it looks like [Wanebo showing the tile]. A little white square. It looks like a chicklet," he said. "But the nice thing about it is it's easy to manipulate."
Now, after Leavitt's successful surgery, more Arizonians may be able to get the same tile to help forever change their lives for the better.
"I remember opening my eyes, and I felt fine," said Leavitt about post-surgery. "And I said, 'When will I have the surgery?' And they were like, 'You already had it.'"
(2) comments
Love it! Keep
Smiling!
She is just a young pup . Ella es solo una cría joven. [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.