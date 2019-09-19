TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University students will soon have a new food option when the latest Taco Bell Cantina opens on Mill Avenue in Tempe.
The Taco Bell Cantina is slated to open by the end of this year, according to a Taco Bell spokesman.
The planned location for the restaurant is at the site of the former Restaurant Mexico at 423. S. Mill Avenue. That restaurant closed this summer after more than 40 years.
The Valley got its first Taco Bell Cantina in downtown Phoenix in December 2018.
Diners can expect a very different experience than at the regular fast-food locations.
A Taco Bell Cantina features an urban restaurant design, open kitchen, and a custom menu with shareable appetizers. The Cantina will also serve alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, sangria, and "Twisted Freezes."
"Because we’re building in highly walkable areas and normally going into buildings where we can’t have a drive thru, we are able to add alcohol to the menu," reads a statement from Taco Bell. "The drink offerings certainly complement the experience and give customers a reason to stay longer, but we want to make sure these Cantinas blend in with the local aesthetic and you feel like you’re in your favorite neighborhood restaurant."
Up to 50 Taco Bell Cantinas are expected to in big cities over the next few years.
They’ll follow the model of the company’s Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, which has been a popular stop for people walking the Strip.