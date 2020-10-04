PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While dinner in their house may be different, Kyra and Brandt Perry's three children love to be outdoors. They also like video games, and their daughter always wants to do whatever her brothers are doing.
Two of the couple's kids, Brayden and Sydney, have pediatric feeding disorder, or PFD. Experts say it's very complex and children may have challenges swallowing, food allergies, or need a feeding tube.
"They don't think they are different than any other kid out there," said Kyra Brandt. "I mean other than they have a feeding tube, and they are not really shy about that."
It started when Brayden was four months old. He ate an avocado and broke out in hives.
"Brayden has a disease called eosinophilic esophagitis, and unfortunately, it ends up being a little tricky because he can have reactions to food in his esophagus," Kyra said. "We won't know physically. We won't see anything on the outside."
He wasn't gaining weight, so they got medical help. Eventually, their daughter was also diagnosed with PFD. At one point, the family was introduced to Feeding Matters, an Arizona-based non-profit that helps children like theirs.
"It effects the feeding skill side. Maybe not being able to chew if you're switching from purees to solids," said chief executive officer, Jaclyn Peterson. "There might be some medical issues at play, maybe some allergies in your esophagus."
Peterson says one of the first questions people ask is, "how many kids have PFD?" A new study found more than one in 37 children under the age of five currently have PFD or receive a diagnosis each year. According to the organization, the study was led by The Medical College of Wisconsin and Arizona State University's College of Health Solutions. Read more here.
It's a disorder that often goes undiagnosed, Peterson said, and many families may be suffering in silence. "The biggest thing that I tell families is when mealtimes feel off, or they feel stressful, that means that something is wrong," Peterson said.
The Perry's want other parents to know they are not alone. "It think like a lot of things it's overwhelming at first and at times, but you do kind of get a routine. You reach out to resources, other people that have been through it," Brandt said.
They say Feeding Matters was a huge resource for them, including a guide where you can learn more about the symptoms.