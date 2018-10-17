TEMPE, AZ (CBS 5/3 TV) - ASU students are hitting the books, but to go to that school, their bank accounts are taking a hit as Arizona college tuition just keeps piling up.
“It’s a struggle of balancing things,” said ASU freshman Brianna Martinez.
Martinez knows that firsthand. She works up to 25 hours a week at Panda Express just to pay her way through school.
“Do you get any aid from family?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I don’t. Because they don’t have enough really to spare to help me with college,” said Martinez.
Here's the problem. A new study released by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows out of all states, Arizona universities have seen the largest dollar increase in tuition since the recession hit.
So how much are we talking?
Average tuition at the universities is up over $5,000 per student, or up 91.3 percent -- more than twice the national average, now ringing in around $11,200 a year.
“I actually just went to the financial aid office today. I’ve been talking with them for a while,” said ASU junior Dawson Morford.
“I work at Top Golf in Scottsdale,” he said. “I almost make school the day job like a 9-5 type thing and after that is when I go to work at night.”
He works nearly 40 hours a week to pay for getting his sustainability degree.
He asked what may have contributed to the tuition increase and here's one factor: the study also highlights state funding cuts for colleges. Arizona unfortunately topped that list too, down over 55 percent in spending per student. But Dawson said while disappointing, he's not letting it hold him back.
“You study as hard as you can, you try to get a good job so you can overcome that finance burden,” he said.
Getting a college education is still at the top of his list.
