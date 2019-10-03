(3TV/CBS5/CNN) -- When it comes to picking up food at a fast-food drive-thru, it's all about speed of service, right? So which drive-thus offer the shortest - and the longest- wait times?
A newly-released study from QSR magazine (QSR stands for Quick Service Restaurants) revealed the drive-thrus with the slowest and fastest average times.
Researchers made more than 1,500 visits to 10 different fast-food chains across the U.S. to get the results.
Dunkin' Donuts clocked in with the fastest average time, at 230.38 seconds from first order window approach to full order completion. That's under four minutes.
Chick-fil-A was the slowest in the study, with an average drive-thru time of 322.98 seconds -- almost five and a half minutes.
Wendy's, Taco Bell, Carl's Jr. and Burger King were other speedy servers. McDonald's, Hardees and Arby's were on the slower end.
How do you accurately measure a drive-thru wait? QSR Magazine does it every year, using a mystery shopping and market research company to collect the data.
According to QSR's methodology, each order was standardized to a main item, side item and drink, along with a minor special request, like no ice. Researchers also recorded the service time from a randomly selected vehicle as well as their own.
"Service time was defined as the time from stopping at the order station to receipt of all items (including change)," QSR's methodology reads. "Additional data collected by each researcher included but was not limited to: order accuracy, drive-thru and exterior appearance, speaker clarity, and customer service. All purchases were made using cash so as not to influence timing."
But sluggish drive-thru service isn't necessarily the product of slow workers or inefficient routines.
Arby's COO John Kelly told QSR that more elaborate and higher-quality menu items can slow service down, and it's up to the companies to figure out how to adapt to keep service efficient.
"We know we've got very complex menu items, and our guests are demanding those, so we have to make sure that the engine that we build in our kitchen is able to execute them in a very efficient way," he said.
The study also broke down the average waits by time of day. Turns out, mornings are your best bet for speedy service.
On average, breakfast hours had the quickest service, with an average wait time of 238.84 seconds. The late afternoon rush slowed service down the most, to an average of 274.71 seconds per order.
Although Chick-fil-A had the longest wait time, it also had the highest order accuracy, according to QSR.
QSR found that the average order accuracy in drive-thru lanes fell just over 5 percentage points from last year, interrupting a two-year upward trend.
Possible reasons? More complex menus, busier lanes, and the drive thru's emphasis on speed are all factors that put pressure on accuracy.
