GILBERT (3TV/CBS5) -- A unique new food concept is certainly catching the eye of folks in Gilbert.
Located in the heart of Gilbert's Heritage District, the brand new Topo food stall is topped with a giant gopher head!
It's located right next to the well-known Joe's Real BBQ, and for good reason.
This new food stall is the brainchild of Joe Johnston, the man behind east Valley favorites Joe's Real BBQ and Joe's Farm Grill.
Some have called Johnston "Mr. Gilbert" and "a Gilbert visionary."
Now, Johnston is branching out into street eats with Topo. He calls the new Topo sculpture a "kind of a modern-day version of Route 66."
In Spanish, "topo" translates to mole, hence the gopher head.
The website describes the sculpture as "iconic roadside architecture in the spirit of the great American road trip."
The sculpture sits atop a cinder block structure that will serve up what's expected to be extremely tasty street eats.
The menu is short and sweet, offering burritos, elote (street corn) and soft-serve ice cream. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, prickly pear and twist. And ice cream dips come in chocolate and lime.
Topo does not offer indoor seating, but serves up some tasty and authentic takeaway.
Topo also bills itself as a "cashless business," so have your credit card ready!
Topo is expected to open sometime next week.
Topo
301 N. Gilbert Road (right next to Joe's BBQ)
Gilbert, AZ
Visit Topo online, Instagram or on Facebook.
HOURS
Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - midnight
Things are looking up. topoarizona @ Topo https://t.co/9HHwpANayI— Joe Johnston (@realjoe) March 7, 2019
A new addition to the Gilbert skyline. @ Joe's Real BBQ https://t.co/yalfUBxxvt— Joe Johnston (@realjoe) March 6, 2019
