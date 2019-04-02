PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley teachers now have access to a giant warehouse, filled with technology they can use in the classroom.
Educators said Phoenix's STEM Resource Center is a first of its kind.
They described it as a one-stop shop to get more technology and science into the classroom.
[WATCH: Maricopa County resource center offers gadgets for students to learn STEM]
In one place, teachers can get everything from drones to giant thermometers for use in their classes.
“It’s about how we can work together to strengthen that relationship between kid and teacher,” said Steve Watson, Maricopa County School superintendent.
Educators said the goal of the STEM Resource Center is for kids to have more hands-on learning, care of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies.
The gadgets are all the result of a year-long partnership between local educators and Amazon.
Going forward, educators expect the facility’s shelves to be stocked to the max, giving kids some inspiration in science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.