Sue's Soul Food Heaven, located near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, had its grand opening this past weekend. The goal of this new Phoenix eatery is to combine music, food, family and art, as well as help the community by feeding the area's homeless.
Graffiti art on the exterior walls
Yum! Soul food with a healthy twist
Local artists created this colorful art on the exterior walls
Sue's Soul Food Heaven
Bob Marley art
The restaurant exterior is covered with colorful art done by local artists
Art related to music
The music theme continues inside. Check out this display of vinyl records!
Colorful art adorns the exterior of the Phoenix building.
Colorful artwork (with a music theme!)
Colorful artwork (with a music theme!)
The restaurant faced delays opening, after an SUV crashed into the building.
The soul food is less greasy, but is served up with a rich smokiness.
Sue's will strive to feed the less fortunate as part of its “No food thrown away” campaign, which will provide food for the homeless around the neighborhood.
The restaurant is family-owned and has its roots in Detroit. Malika Murphy says the restaurant is inspired by her sister, who died of an undetected brain aneurysm. Her death inspired Murphy and other relatives to pursue their dream of opening their own business, despite the pandemic.
The art is the first thing you'll notice when you arrive. Local artists have brought the walls to life. The exterior is covered with colorful graffiti art. And inside, check out the larger-than-life drawings of Bob Marley and Aretha Franklin. (And don't miss the vinyl records in the display.)
Sue's has faced its share of challenges to open its doors. Days before the health inspector was going to license the building, a truck came crashing into the building, taking out three pillars and a brand-new street sign.
Bills began piling up, and things were looking grim. But Murphy says they didn't give up. Soon afterward, the building passed inspection, and Sue's was licensed by the city and ready to operate.
The food here is another thing that makes Sue's stand out. Often when people think of soul food, they think of greasy, unhealthy choices. Sue's puts a healthy spin on soul food, with grease being replaced with smoked meat options.
The menu reflects the owner's love of music. You find items like "The tracks of Tears" Oxtail Stew, "We Belong Together" Turkey and cheese Wrap, "Mr. Postman" Potato Salad," "I Would Die 4 U" chili, "First Day Out" Smoked Turkey Leg," and "Baby Got Baked Potatoes."
Every "First Sunday" at Sue's will be a customer appreciation day, complete with raffles and discounts.
One goal of the restaurant is to serve the community, especially those in need. Sue's will strive to feed the less fortunate as part of its “No food thrown away” campaign, which will provide food for the homeless around the neighborhood.