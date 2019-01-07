SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Let's face it, doing yard work is not everyone's favorite activity.
Zac Calvetti, of Scottsdale, is like a lot of homeowners, who'd rather hire a landscaper to trim the bushes and mow the lawn than do it himself.
"It is easier," said Calvetti. "I don't have time to do it."
But finding a reputable and affordable landscaping service is not always easy.
Now, there's another option.
Eli Hall with AMS Landscaping recently joined a new smartphone app that just launched in the Phoenix area last week.
It's called GreenPal, and it connects homeowners with local landscaping professionals.
Think of it as Uber for lawn care.
"People really trust technology now with Uber," said Hall. "They know that there's vetting going on, on the company side. This is just like it. You can write reviews for a landscaper, so we have reviews written up on us, just like Uber."
Here's how Greenpal works.
A customer will download the app, then fill in an address and the type of landscaping work that needs to be done.
Three landscapers in the area will then submit bids, based on Google pictures and the square footage of the property.
The homeowner can then choose one of the estimates and set up a time for the company to come out.
"We have to actually take a picture with the app when we've completed the job, and upload it on the app so the customer gets to see it before any payment is approved," said Hall. "Even if you couldn't be home, you can see that the work was completed."
Calvetti said the app is definitely worth looking into.
"That's kind of the way we're going with technology," said Calvetti. "I think it would be very convenient."
The GreenPal app doesn't cost anything to download, and customers are not forced to accept any of the bids they get.
It's just another way for technology to make consumer's lives a little easier.
For more information on Greenpal, visit their website.
