MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is trying even more tactics to curb the numbers of wrong-way drivers. Earlier this there were 5 wrong-way drivers in 5 days – just some of the latest incidents in a statewide epidemic.
There are some new signs on valley freeways aiming to curb the trend, and they’re in places that should be very noticeable for wrong-way drivers.
[WATCH: ADOT places signs on freeways to try to alert wrong way drivers]
If you’re driving the right way, the large, red ‘WRONG WAY’ signs aren’t in your line of sight. But if you look to your left over the median while you head down the freeway, you can see some hanging directly on the overpasses, or sometimes on the back side of green highway signs. As you head east on US 60, you can see them starting at Alma School Road, placed about a mile apart.
Over the past month or two, crews have been putting them up during late-night lane closures.
Chaun Maclin saw two wrong-way drivers earlier this month – one the day after the other. He worries the new signs won’t catch the eyes of everyone they’re supposed to.
“If a person’s really, really drunk, I don’t know if they would pay attention to it,” he said. “A person that’s sober would probably see it and go, ‘Oh, I’m going the wrong way!’ and try to like correct it as soon as possible.”
He still thinks the signs are a good idea, though, and wishes they were placed even more frequently along the freeway.
“They’re trying. The only thing they can do is try until they can find something that can actually work,” Maclin said.