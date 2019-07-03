PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The City of Phoenix just approved a new shelter for those seeking asylum.
After processing asylum-seekers, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been dropping them off at bus stations, leaving them to sit in the heat.
Church-run shelters have been overwhelmed by the influx of people needing help recently.
Asylum-seekers in Phoenix will soon have a new place to go – the old Ann Ott School.
Ann Ott, which is located on 12th Street just north of Interstate 17, was a K-6 school in the Phoenix Elementary School District until it closed in 2007, according to Public School Review.
The International Rescue Committee was granted a permit to turn the school into a shelter on Tuesday.
It will hold up to 300 people, providing them with basic health services, food and travel arrangements so people can go meet their sponsors.
The idea is that people will only stay at the shelter for a day or two.
While the neighborhood around the abandoned school is sparsely populated, neighbors Arizona’s Family talked to said they support the shelter.
There is no exact timeline for opening the new shelter, but those behind the project hope to have it up and running in about 10 days.
(2) comments
How about building it where the illegals are welcome, such as mexifornia or mexico?
Good. There should be more of these in the city
