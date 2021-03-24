PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new study finds that saliva can tell medical professionals if an athlete has a concussion.
Three years of research involving more than 1,000 professional men's rugby players found that signs of a traumatic brain injury show up rapidly in saliva. Fourteen biological signals can be used to diagnose a concussion with 96% accuracy.
Dr. Javier Cardenas, one of the world's leading brain doctors, has been studying concussions for years at Barrow Neurological Institute. Cardenas has been part of studies at ASU and been on the sidelines for the Cardinals. He's cautiously optimistic that the study can be a gamechanger.
"There's a lot of excitement," said Dr. Cardenas, in a zoom interview with Arizona's Family. "I'm very cautious, however, because we recognize that while this is very helpful, it's a relatively small study in a relatively small population of white adult men. We don't know how that translates to women."
Dr. Cardenas also cautions that the tests are just as accurate as having medical professionals diagnose concussions in real time and pull athletes out of a game. He told us that back in 2012, he and his colleagues were looking for a "holy grail" biomarker to diagnose concussions. This could be it.
"It can be. The biggest thing about a concussion is removing the athlete from harm's way. And I can tell you that we've gotten really really good at that. What we're not so good at is returning people back when it's safe. And so that could be the new holy grail," said Cardenas.
The test was developed by using the same coding technology that was used to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.