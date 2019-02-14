NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police say a man has been arrested for allegedly trying to pay money to have sex with children.
Police say 41-year-old Kenneth Edward Nelson was arrested at his home in New River.
He faces charges of attempted child sex trafficking and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Police say Nelson planned to meet up with a 14-year-old girl and pay $500 cash for one hour of sex.
According to police, Nelson also sought out "additional sexual encounters with children as young as infant to 10 years of age, and agreed to pay additional money for sex with those children."
Nelson is also a registered sex offender.
Police say the investigation is ongoing to determine if he will face any additional charges.
