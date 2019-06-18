LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time, people in the Laveen area will soon have access to full-time ambulance services.
It's been said many times, and it's worth saying again. In an emergency, every second truly matters.
[WATCH: Full-time rescue service starting at Laveen fire station]
"You've pulled that child from the pool, you don't want to wait for an ambulance," said Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department.
Going forward, folks in the Laveen area won't have to wait on ambulances from nearby stations.
Faced with explosive population growth, Phoenix Fire is starting a full-time rescue service at Fire Station 58 in Laveen.
Firefighters say emergency response times could be slashed in half.
According to rescuers, that help will go a long way. Whenever there's an emergency in a nearby area, Fire Station 58 will have an extra crew to help out other departments.
"We're all one automatic aid," said Capt. McDade. "There's one alarm room that dispatches for all of us for the greatest Phoenix area."
Money for the additions is coming from Phoenix's general fund, which was approved by the City Council.
"It just really needs to happen. So many people have moved out here over the last years. It's just crazy," said Charmian Woodson, a longtime resident of Laveen.
Job listings for the new unit were posted in the past week, with full-time ambulance service expected to start by August.
