PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Drink coffee... help animals. Sounds like a good deal to us!
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is now selling its "Rescue Brew Coffee" at AJ’s Fine Foods stores across the Valley.
Proceeds from coffee sales will help fund life-saving vaccines for shelter animals.
Produced by Flagstaff-based Matador Coffee, Rescue Brew is ethically sourced and comes in four roasts:
- Dark Roast – This roast has a velvety dark chocolate palate with notes of black licorice and tobacco punctuated by a smooth, clean finish.
- Sunrise Blend – This is a bright, crisp eye-opener with caramel notes and sweet citrus aromas.
- Full City Roast – AAWL’s most popular Rescue Brew roast has a rich, milk chocolate flavor and subtle notes of cedar.
- Swiss Mountain Mocha – This milk-chocolate flavored coffee is perfect after dessert or anytime at all.
Rescue Brew can be purchased at all 11 AJ’s Fine Foods locations in Arizona for $11.99.
A 12-ounce bag can be purchased at aawl.org/rescuebrew for $9.99 plus shipping. Three-pound bags are also available online for $30.
You can go online to find an AJ’s Fine Foods location near you.
-About Arizona Animal Welfare League-
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is the largest and oldest no-kill shelter in Arizona. Founded in 1971, AAWL rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 rescue animals across the state that have been abandoned or surrendered. AAWL offers a variety of services in its low cost clinic including microchips and vaccinations.
AAWL currently shelters 140 cats and 190 dogs.
For more information, visit aawl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.