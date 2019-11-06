According to a new NTSB report on the self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a woman in Tempe last year, the vehicle's software first classified her as another vehicle moving in the same direction before reclassifying her as a bicycle that was "static."

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new report looking into the self-driving Uber car that hit and killed a woman last year in Tempe found a major flaw in the software.

It discovered that the Uber car could not detect pedestrians outside the crosswalk. A 400-page report issued this week by the National Transportation Safety Board found the vehicle detected 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg about six seconds before hitting her while she attempted to jaywalk at night.

According to the report, the software on the autonomous Uber initially classified her as another vehicle moving in the same direction, before reclassifying her as a bicycle that was "static."

Gov. Doug Ducey first welcomed Uber to use Arizona as a test lab for their new driverless technology in 2016. It was after the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the registrations from the self-driving fleet of cars.

Following the deadly crash in March 2018, Ducey suspended Uber's testing operations, and a spokesman for his office said they are still reviewing the National Transportation Safety Board report.

But Rep. Diego Rodriguez, a Democrat from Phoenix, raising concerns that the deadly crash is the consequence of lax regulations in Arizona.

"At a minimum, we should be making sure that our citizens aren't exposed to unreasonable safety risks, which is what this report is describing to me, an unreasonable safety risk," he said Wednesday.

[RELATED: Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars]

Since taking office in 2015, the governor has welcomed companies that produce cutting-edge technologies with open arms and has touted his administration's goal of cutting business red tape and regulations.

Arizona prosecutors have said that Uber was not at fault in the accident, while the Tempe Police Department said the crash was likely unavoidable.

 

