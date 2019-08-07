PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor lost its top spot for best airport in the U.S., according to new rankings released Wednesday.
San Diego knocked Phoenix to the No. 2 spot, per The Points Guy, a travel resource.
[WATCH: Phoenix Sky Harbor second best airport in the US, per rankings]
The rankings looked at 50 of the busiest airports in the country.
It ranked things like amenities, ability to get flights in and out on time, and commute time to the airport.
Sky Harbor lost a few points based on the airports ability to get flights in and out on time, coming in second behind of San Diego International Airport.
Sky Harbor spokeswoman Heather Lissner said the airport had its busiest year yet last year, breaking a record with 45 million passengers.
With some improvements underway to terminals as well as to the Sky Train, Sky Harbor hopes to snag the top spot next year.
"As we make improvements to our facilities, it gives travelers a better experience," Lissner said. "They can experience our local restaurants, the taste of Arizona, they can shop for gifts for themselves or family members."
Below is the top 5 best and worst airports in the country, according to The Points Guy.
Top 5 Best Airports in U.S.
1. San Diego International Airport
2. Phoenix Sky Harbor
3. Portland International Airport
4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
5. Sacramento International Airport
Top 5 Worst Airports in U.S.
1. Chicago Midway International Airport
2. Orlando International Airport
3. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
5. Southwest Florida International Airport
