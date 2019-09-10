PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix is on the front lines of finding solutions for Alzheimer’s disease with a new procedure.
The institute is the first to do a trial in a study that evaluates the safety and effectiveness of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).
The procedure involves placing a device under the skin and in the brain that send electric signals to the brain, much like a pacemaker’s job for the heart.
The first part of the trial split patients into groups and they underwent daily tests. From there, patients’ devices were either turned on or not yet activated in order to test its effectiveness.
The second phase of the trial, which tested the device’s safety and effectiveness, looked at people over 65 years old with mild Alzheimer’s disease.
One of those tested was 80-year-old Phoenix resident Ann Alderson.
She received a DBS device in 2014 and five years later, she does everything from attending art classes to having dinner with friends.
Her husband Jay Alderson said the device has slowed the dementia and her cognitive were noticeably improved.
Barrow Neurological Institute completed the first surgery for phase three of the trial on Sept. 9.