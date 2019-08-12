AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A taste of Chicago is opening in Avondale very soon.
Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, is set to open its latest Valley location, on Aug. 15
The restaurant will be located at 107th Avenue and McDowell Road and marks the brand’s third Arizona restaurant.
The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with remarks from Avondale city officials.
Portillo's already has locations in Scottsdale and Tempe. Portillo’s also operates an outpost at Chase Field.
The restaurant will feature a diner-themed interior drawing decor inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, an outdoor patio and a double-lane drive-through.
For more information on Portillo’s, please visit www.portillos.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
(1) comment
Hooooray! Hope to see many more.
