PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A new poll released Wednesday shows that even though President Donald Trump is narrowing the gap, his Democratic opponent Joe Biden still leads in our state.
The Morning Consult poll has Biden up 3 points over Trump in the Grand Canyon State, a smaller lead than a poll conducted by the same firm a week ago. That poll showed Biden leading by 10 points.
While voters shouldn't put too much stock in any single survey, an average of many polls taken in Arizona shows Biden leading here by just over five points, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.
The latest poll comes after the Trump campaign pulled its TV ads from Arizona, at least temporarily. And recent reports also show the president's campaign is low on cash, after burning through $800 million.
Some GOP consultants say the break in TV ads won;t have much effect on the Arizona outcome. Stan Barns says that President Trump is so polarizing, the die has already been cast in this election. "There are very few voters that have not made up their mind about this president and his campaign," said consultant Stan Barnes.
The early voting period in Arizona runs from Oct. 7, 2020 to Oct. 30, 2020. Election day is Nov. 3, 2020.