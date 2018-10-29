Republican Rep. Martha McSally and Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema are locked in a virtual tie headed into the final week of the Arizona Senate race, according to the latest poll.
McSally holds a one point advantage over Sinema, according to the Republican leaning firm, HighGround, Inc.
The survey shows McSally with 46.5 percent and Sinema slightly trailing at 45.3 percent with a 4.9 percent margin of error.
Green Party candidate, Angela Green, came in third with 3.5 percent and 4.8 percent refused to answer or were undecided.
The poll was released as the U.S. prepares to send more than 5,000 active-duty military to the southern border with Mexico before a caravan of migrants from Central America potentially arrive in several weeks.
The Wall St. Journal is reporting that 1,700 of the troops will be deployed to Arizona as part of Operation Faithful Patriot.
Immigration has been a hot button issue in recent elections and this year is no different.
President Trump has made stopping the migrant caravan part of his mid-term election message.
According to the HighGround poll, immigration and border issues are the top issues with voters, with 38.3 percent saying they are the most important.
Education and health care were second and third with 34.8 percent and 9 percent respectively.
