PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Prescott Valley Police Department is warning the public about a possible phone scam.
Various reports have surfaced about suspects posing as Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration agents when calling Prescott Valley residents, Prescott Valley police announced Tuesday.
At first, these calls may seem genuine.
Prescott Valley PD says the call consists of the suspect giving a name, ID number and badge number to appear legit.
Then, the suspect will tell the victim that there's a warrant out for their arrest due to alleged drug trafficking. Or they will say a family member or their vehicle was involved in an out-of-state situation where blood and drugs were found, Prescott Valley PD reports.
Following this, Prescott Valley PD says the suspect will ask for personal information to "verify" their identity or account information to make a payment.
Prescott Valley PD stresses that if you were to be contacted by the IRS or SSA, it would be by mail and not by phone.
While these calls can be scary, Prescott Valley PD says you can avoid falling victim to them with a little knowledge.
Here are tips from Prescott Valley PD on how to protect yourself from scammers:
- Since scammers are professionals when it comes to tricking Caller ID, it is best to check if the number can be verified. You can do this by looking up the number on the agency's or company's official website or calling back the number to see if it matches with what the caller said.
- If you get an email from someone asking for money, it is most likely a scam. Don't reply. Don't click on any attachments because it could have malware that can infect your computer a take your personal information. Delete the email.
- If you're ever asked to make a payment by wire transfer, a cash-reload card, or gift card, it's a scam. These are easy methods for scammers to take your money without getting tracked. No real business is going to ask you to make a payment like this.
To stop future scams like this, Prescott Valley PD advises to call them at (928) 772-9267 if you have any information suspicious phone calls.