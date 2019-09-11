PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is offering travelers a new way to park ahead of departure.
Sky Harbor Discount Parking is the airport's new parking reservation system. It will allow travelers to reserve their parking in advance and save money with discounted pricing.
With the only on-site airport parking, Sky Harbor travelers will get to their gate faster with the convenient reservation program.
You can reserve up to six months in advance.
Currently, parking reservations are available for the terminal parking garages, east economy lot and garages A and B.
Discounts may vary depending upon demand and availability.
Travelers can also use the promo code "PARKPHX" to park at the terminal parking garages for only $15 a day and at the east economy lot for only $7 a day.
An account is required along with booking and entering the garage by Sept. 30 to take advantage of the promotion.
For more information, visit skyharbor.com/parking.