PHOENIX -- City lawmakers unveiled a new plan to help the homeless by using mock parking meters in downtown Phoenix.
By the end of the year, Phoenix workers will install four of the colorful meters around downtown.
While appearing identical to parking meters, Arizona’s Family learned the machines are actually similar to piggy banks.
Money from pedestrians will be used to fund PHX C.A.R.E.S., an organization that assists homeless people in getting off the streets.
According to City employees, funding that is generated in the devices will be used to purchase essential supplies for individual homeless people.
“It’s something as simple as sheets, as simple as towels, as simple as food, things that can be overlooked," said Marchelle Franklin with the City of Phoenix
City workers said the program is voluntary.
They said the goal of the system is to get homeless people back on track, mainly by giving them basic tools in their new and improved lives.
The City estimates more than $4,000 year could come from the devices.
City lawmakers are expected to give the devices the green light by next month.
