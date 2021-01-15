MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Mesa and the Downtown Mesa Association are opening up a new outdoor dining space. The idea is to draw people downtown and help struggling restaurants.
Al Fresco off Main is open 7 days a week through April. It's located on MacDonald Street just north of Main Street. People can bring food from any downtown Mesa restaurant and sit down and enjoy the meal.
Al Fresco off Main will particularly help nearby restaurants, like Il Vinaio, which don't have outdoor patio space.
"We get quite a few calls every single week asking, ‘Do you have a patio? No I'm sorry we don't have it’ So that's a lost customer right there," said owner Cameron Selogie.
Selogie said business is down about 60 percent. "The whole COVID crisis has hurt us," he said.
Nancy Hormann, the president & executive director of the Downtown Mesa Association, said they will be following all the guidelines to keep people safe.
"All tables are 20 feet apart, you're required to wear masks if you're not sitting at a table eating. And we will make sure everything is cleaned down after every use," she said.
"Everybody gets to benefit from this. So you can discover new restaurants that you might never have gone to before. And this is not a competition between the restaurants. They're all working together to help each other. This is a great community in downtown Mesa," Hormann added.