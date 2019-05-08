PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shocking new numbers show Arizona has a massive shortage of school counselors.
Our state is now the worst in the country when it comes to counselor-to-student ratio.
According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), for every school counselor in Arizona there are 905 students who they serve.
The national average is half that-- at 455 students per counselor. And the recommended number is 250 students per counselor.
“Seeing those numbers makes me furious,” said certified school counselor Janine Menard.
She’s angry, but not surprised, because she lives this crisis every day.
“My school has 1,100 students and I’m the only full-time counselor, and it’s a lot of students,” Menard said.
New numbers from ASCA show national ratios from the 2016 and 2017 school year. Arizona is, by far, the worst of any state, and the problem has actually grown.
“We went from a 903 ratio to [a] 905 ratio. We’re kind of going in the wrong direction,” Menard said.
Menard and other counselors helped spur two bills that would've started to fix that ratio, but both failed in the House and Senate.
And even though Gov. Doug Ducey has called for more funding for counselors in the budget, there's no guarantee it'll pass.
“It’s stalled. We don’t know where anything is,” Menard said.
The issue is widespread in the state. Storm Gerlock is a librarian, and said it's affecting the children.
“In my school district, we have one district-employed counselor and she works one day a week for our entire district, which has six schools,” Gerlock said.
Menard said she provides everything from specialized learning to coping with bullying and mental health.
“It is not providing services when a student has to wait a week to see me when they made an appointment to see me. I go into classrooms about once a month,” Menard said.
Now, she and other counselors are urging parents to contact lawmakers for the sake of their own children.
“Is it embarrassing that we have the highest ratios? Absolutely. And that is why we’re fighting every day to get that ratio down,” Menard said.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman sent Arizona’s Family this statement Wednesday regarding the issue:
“I applaud the Governor’s decision to invest in more school counselors in the proposed budget. Well-trained and knowledgeable mental health experts are indispensable to a healthy and safe school environment. If we work together, we can find solutions to the challenges we face. However, Arizona has the worst ratio of students to counselors in the nation – at 905 to 1 – so in order to bring that ratio in line with the recommended ratio of 250 to 1, more funding will need to be provided.”
