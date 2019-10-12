PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 55 Saturday morning.
This is the first new station built in the city in 10 years.
Phoenix firefighters, community leaders and city officials welcomed the public to celebrate the launch of the new fire station near I-17 and Jomax.
Sitting in the Norterra neighborhood of Phoenix, the Phoenix Fire Station 55 is a state-of-the-art location that took less than two years to be designed and built.
Before the station was completed, the Phoenix Fire Department was using a temporary station at a nearby hotel to serve the area.
Capt. Rob McDade said in 2018 that response times in the area were below standard due to the lack of a permanent station.
When crews responded to a house fire in the area in March of 2018, McDade said it took nine minutes for firefighters to get to the scene.
"Our threshold in the city of Phoenix for delivering fire and EMS service is three to four minutes, so obviously that’s outside our range of what we strive for," said Capt. McDade.
Neighbors even petitioned the city council to fund the new station back in 2017.
Station 55 will now lower those response times and add coverage for the area.
"It is a big deal because this part of the Valley desperately needed this coverage. We were so happy that everything came together to put this brand new fire station here," McDade said.
The new station combines energy-efficient design concepts, a SIPS panel roof system and ICF wall construction.
Community leaders who were present for this grand opening include Mayor Kate Gallego, Vice Mayor Jim Waring and Councilwoman Thelda Williams.
People living in the surrounding community had the opportunity to tour the station, meet responders, get fire and life safety information and indulge in food and fun things to do with kids.