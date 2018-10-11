New movie theater concept brewing in Chandler

What do you get when you mix a movie theater, a restaurant and a microbrewery?
You get Flix Brewhouse, a new entertainment concept coming this winter to downtown Chandler.
Flix is set to debut in December at Chandler's Overstreet development near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.
The brewery/theater hybrid will occupy a 35,000 square-foot space equipped with 9 auditoriums, which will feature wide-format screens and cushy seating.
“We’re thrilled to call Chandler our new home,” says director of marketing for Flix Brewhouse, Greg Johnson. “The east Valley is the perfect place for a dine-in movie-going concept. Plus, Chandler is already well-established on the national beer map, so we’re looking to really add to the city’s profile with our award-winning brews.”
Beyond providing dine-in food and beverage service at every seat, Flix complements the movies with award-winning beer offerings on tap, along with a bevy of regionally inspired beers, made locally in small batches on site.
Flix Brewhouse can be found in ten cities nationwide. This is its first Arizona location.
