MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa mom is raising awareness after she nearly died shortly after giving birth. Zavdy Ortega actually had to have a portion of her skull removed when she suffered a sudden postpartum stroke.
In the spring of 2018, Zavdy and her husband Oscar were looking forward to finally being able to start a family after years of struggling to get pregnant. "I told the doctor, 'I’m having a headache,' and he said it was normal when you have an epidural, and it’s going to happen for a week or so,” said Ortega.
But immediately following the birth of their son Lucas, Ortega knew something was off. "For some reason, it was getting harder to do anything. I was in bed for 6 to 7 days, trying to breastfeed,"said Ortega. "I couldn’t eat; I would throw up."
For an entire week, the 32-year-old first-time mom endured severe headaches and nausea. “My husband was telling me, 'You need to just go to the hospital,' and I went to hold the phone, and I am holding the phone, and my hand went to turn into itself,” said Ortega.
At the hospital, Ortega said they were hesitant to diagnose what was happening. "They told me since I’m young and a first time mother, it’s probably just anxiety; there’s nothing happening to me,” said Ortega.
But ten hours later, that all changed. “They realized I had three clots in my brain and I was having a stroke at that point,” said Ortega. One of the blood vessels in her brain had ruptured.
According to the American Academy of Neurology, symptoms of an "intracerebral hemorrhage" begin as a migraine and are often overlooked as most of the focus is on the baby. “I was trying so hard to be a first time mom and I couldn’t,” said Ortega.
Zavdy spent 3 months in the hospital recovering. Today she still struggles with her speech. "It had taught me so much of myself, of my understanding of life, of my son,” said Ortega.
On average, one American dies from a stroke every 4 minutes and nearly a quarter of all strokes happen to people under the age of 65, according to the Stroke Awareness foundation.