PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Mexico family heading to Arizona were found after reports of them missing, police say.
They were located in the Phoenix area.
Police asked for the public's help in finding them.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, four people, Melody Vieux, her daughters, 5-year-old Harveena Tildenand, 1-year-old Agnes Tilden and her boyfriend, Stephen Tilden were leaving New Mexico on August 25.
Police say the family were in a 1999 gray Chevy van, with Arizona license plate "CNM9186."
The vehicle was stopped by Laguna Police on August 26th in the area of the Dancing Eagle Travel Center located at Interstate 40 and Casa Blanca Rd.
On August 27th, Vieux sent her relatives a text message that the family was in on a back road in Gallup, New Mexico and that Tilden was striking her.
Vieux told relatives that said that she and the girls were trying to walk away but that Stephen kept pushing her.