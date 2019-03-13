PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you ready for some meatballs?
The folks behind the hugely popular Pomo restaurants are debuting a new restaurant next week called "Meat the Ball."
The restaurant is set to open on Thursday, March 21, at Biltmore Fashion Park on 24th Street and Camelback Road.
“I’m thrilled to introduce Meat the Ball, a mini restaurant with a big personality centered on the quintessential meatball and its street food friends. We will have authentic recipes prepared with locally sourced and organic products to celebrate today’s healthy dining, Italian style,” says Stefano Fabbri, the man behind Pomo Restaurant Group’s Pomo Pizzeria, Luna Gelateria and Mora Italian.
The 1,500-square-foot Meat the Ball is a full-service eatery with a retro theme and touches of pop art, reminiscent of a ‘50s diner.
Diners who choose seats along the kitchen-bar combo counter can watch and be served directly by the chef who is cooking the meal and the bartender shaking the drinks.
Meat the Ball’s menu includes a meatball lineup consisting of spicy sausage, salmon, veal, cauliflower and more.
In addition to the unique meatball options, the restaurant offers appetizers, handmade pasta, salads, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.
Meat the Ball will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Biltmore Fashion Park.
The Grand Opening is set for Thursday, March 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on Meat the Ball, visit meattheball.com. You can also follow them on Instagram at @Meat.The.Ball.
The restaurant is also hiring right now, stating: "We are searching for employees who have experience in high volume restaurants with a full cocktail program and from scratch kitchen."
