PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is expected to appoint a new county attorney this week.
This decision comes less than a month since Bill Montgomery’s resignation from the position.
Bill Montgomery, who served as the county attorney from 2010 to 2019, resigned because he is going to prepare for a seat on the Arizona Supreme Court.
[RELATED: Doug Ducey selects Bill Montgomery as Arizona Supreme Court replacement]
The new attorney is going to be sworn in after the board announces their decision on Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.
Today, the board gave public recommendations for the job after two weeks of interviewing potential candidates.
The final five candidates are Allister Adel, Lacy Cooper, John Eliason, Gina Godbehere and Rachel Mitchell.