GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New Life Center in Goodyear is helping make sure all victims of domestic violence have a Merry Christmas.
Often times, domestic violence victims enter the shelter with only clothes on their back. The New Life Center is creating a Christmas shop where parents can buy presents for their kids to help parents. But everything at the shop is free and donated by the community.
"Last year, I think every family, every child got 11 gifts and so they get to go. The parents pick them out, then we get them wrapping paper, and they hide the gifts, and then they grab them on Christmas morning so Santa found can still find the kids at the shelter," said Devin DeFendis, the Community Development Director for New Life Center.
Devin said many clients say this is the best Christmas they've ever had.
"Their kids they're just so excited to get these in they're all brand new toys, they get to open and there without the stress of having to purchase them or worrying about you know choosing over toys or food," Devin said. "You kind of forget you're in a shelter for a little bit during the holidays because there is that joy and happiness brought by the gifts and then meals and the activities that we do."
Now they need donations from the community to fund the Christmas shop. They are looking for things like gift cards to Walmart, Target, Amazon, toys like legos, barbies and puzzles, books, and beauty products. Download the full list of the items needed below:
If you would like to donate, email Volunteer Manager Susan Allen at sallen@newlifectr.org and coordinate a drop-off/pick-up or donate online.