PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Going from military life to civilian life isn't always easy for the men and women who fight for our country. A new law could change that.
U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona introduced the bill that allows active duty service members leaving the service to designate up to 10 family members and friends to receive information from the VA on benefits and services.
Army Veteran Travis Burns said this could help many people in the military. His transition to civilian life was tough, and he struggled with depression after leaving the service.
"They basically give you your last paycheck and point you to the gate," said Burns. "That was the transition back then."
President Trump signed the Sgt. Daniel Somers Veterans Network of Support Act into law Saturday.
"This way, veterans won't feel like they're alone if they come home for serving our country abroad and feel lost or need help," said Sinema. "This bill ensures they have a support network to provide them the help they need."
Sinema worked with Somers' parents after the veteran lost his life to suicide in 2013. Burns happens to have met Somers' parents years ago.
"When I heard his mother talk about him, that reinforced my desire to want to work in the veteran suicide space," said Burns.
Since then, he's helped many struggling veterans and followed the legislation. He's glad it passed, hoping it will get servicemembers through hard times with a support system.
"Having lived through the difficulty of a transition without any resources, without any availability of insight or knowledge, I wouldn't want anybody to have to deal with that," said Burns.