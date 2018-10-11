PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – New Kids On The Block unveiled the lineup for their 2019 tour. NKOTB revealed The MixTape Tour with very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.
The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer.
The MixTape Tour will makes its stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 22.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12 at Ticketmaster.com.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m. local time.
To celebrate the event, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping a throwback track, "80s Baby" featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.
The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet modern ride through 80s song references and fresh verses- just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour.
With over 100 million combined records sold worldwide, NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson will fill arenas with hit after hit when they take to the stage next summer.
NKOTB made the announcement on the heels of their sold out Apollo Theater show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout album Hangin’ Tough.
The special one night only engagement sold out within minutes and saw NKOTB gracing Harlem’s famed Apollo stage for the first time since they debuted "Please Don’t Go Girl" at the Apollo’s notoriously tough amateur night.
The band confirmed on stage that Hangin’ Tough will get a special anniversary re-issue in early 2019 with new, never been released music.
Produced by Live Nation, The MixTape Tour will embark on its three month journey beginning May 2 in Cincinnati and make stops in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 14 in Hollywood, FL.
THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:
DATE CITY VENUE
Thursday, May 2, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Saturday, May 4, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, May 5, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Saturday, May 11, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Thursday, May 16, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Friday, May 17, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 23, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, May 24, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Saturday, May 25, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 26, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, May 30, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 1, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sunday, June 2, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Thursday, June 6, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, June 7, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Saturday, June 8, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 9, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 14, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 21, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Saturday, June 22, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 23, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Thursday, June 27, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, June 30, 2019 Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 5, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, July 6, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, July 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips)
Friday, July 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 13, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sunday, July 14, 2019 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Event Center** This show will go onsale at a later, to be announced, date.
