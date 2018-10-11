Mixtape Tour

The Mixtape Tour will come to Taking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on May 22, 2019.

 (Source: Live Nation)

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – New Kids On The Block unveiled the lineup for their 2019 tour. NKOTB revealed The MixTape Tour with very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer.

The MixTape Tour will makes its stop in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 22.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12 at Ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

To celebrate the event, NKOTB surprised fans by dropping a throwback track, "80s Baby" featuring their new touring partners, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany.

The track takes listeners on a nostalgic yet modern ride through 80s song references and fresh verses- just a small glimpse into the party that will be The MixTape Tour.

With over 100 million combined records sold worldwide, NKOTB, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson will fill arenas with hit after hit when they take to the stage next summer.

NKOTB made the announcement on the heels of their sold out Apollo Theater show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout album Hangin’ Tough.

The special one night only engagement sold out within minutes and saw NKOTB gracing Harlem’s famed Apollo stage for the first time since they debuted "Please Don’t Go Girl" at the Apollo’s notoriously tough amateur night.

The band confirmed on stage that Hangin’ Tough will get a special anniversary re-issue in early 2019 with new, never been released music.

Produced by Live Nation, The MixTape Tour will embark on its three month journey beginning May 2 in Cincinnati and make stops in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 14 in Hollywood, FL.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE

Thursday, May 2, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Saturday, May 4, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, May 5, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Thursday, May 9, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Saturday, May 11, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Monday, May 13, 2019 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Friday, May 17, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, May 23, 2019 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Friday, May 24, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Saturday, May 25, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 26, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Thursday, May 30, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 1, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, June 2, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

Thursday, June 6, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, June 7, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Saturday, June 8, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 9, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 13, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 14, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 21, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Saturday, June 22, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 23, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Thursday, June 27, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Friday, June 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, June 30, 2019 Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 5, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, July 6, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, July 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips)

Friday, July 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 13, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Sunday, July 14, 2019 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Event Center** This show will go onsale at a later, to be announced, date.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

