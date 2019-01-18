PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new investigation is underway at Hacienda HealthCare after a female patient claimed two staffers abused her.
According to Hacienda, a female patient said two female staffers yelled at her and struck her in the head and arm in a survey conducted by federal and state auditors.
Hacienda says the patient suffers from a serious intellectual disability.
When Hacienda was made aware of the abuse, they acted immediately and began an internal investigation. Police, state regulatory agencies and the patient's legal guardian were notified.
The staffers both denied the allegations and Hacienda says have "spotless records." They were placed on administrative leave within minutes.
Hacienda says the patient displayed no signs of injury or abuse after she was given a full and thorough medical examination.
The healthcare facility has fallen under nationwide scrutiny after a woman who had been in a vegetative state for years became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy.
Phoenix police are investigating the case as a sexual assault.
Officers were were first called out to the Hacienda facility on Dec. 29 just before 4 p.m., on a call of an infant who had "coded."
When officers arrived "they found a woman in her 20s, who was incapacitated, who had delivered a baby. The baby was in distress. The woman and the baby were transported to a local hospital, and at this time, both the mother and the baby are recovering," according to police.
Yesterday afternoon during a survey of Hacienda’s ICF-ID unit by federal and state auditors, one patient - a woman who suffers from a serious intellectual disability - made an allegation of abuse against two female staffers, a registered nurse and a certified caregiver.
The patient, who has a history of attention-seeking behavior, claimed she had been yelled at by the staff members and struck in the head and arm.
As we always do when such claims are made, Hacienda acted immediately and proactively. Leadership immediately called police, state regulatory agencies and the patient’s legal guardian. The staffers - both of whom denied the allegations and both of whom have spotless records - were put on administrative leave within minutes.
The patient was immediately given a full and thorough medical examination. She displayed no signs of injury or abuse whatsoever.
Regardless, our internal investigation will continue. We will also cooperate fully with law-enforcement and the agencies involved.
