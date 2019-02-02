PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria man is facing a variety of charges after police say he shot his adult son in the back over the weekend.
It happened Saturday evening shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of 83rd Avenue between Bell and Thunderbird roads, just south of the Peoria Sports Complex.
According to the Peoria Police Department, Harvest George Sr., 67, got into an argument with his 25-year-old son.
“George initially pulled a knife on the victim and the victim was able to get the knife away,” according to Peoria Police Department spokesman Brandon Sheffert. “The victim went to leave the residence and as he was doing so, George shot the victim, striking him in the back.”
The victim had somebody call 911 on his behalf. George also called 911, Sheffert said.
George’s son was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
George was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident of domestic violence and there is no risk to public safety,” Sheffert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.