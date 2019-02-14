PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A local community college alum is making his culinary dreams come true... one plate at a time.
Estrella Mountain Community College grad Ivan Jacobo is set to open the new Hidden Kitchen restaurant in Phoenix on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
The eatery is located at Heritage Square, on the northwest corner of Seventh and Adams streets. That's the former site of the popular Rose & Crown English pub, which was housed there for ten years.
Jacobo's catering company has been well-known in the Valley for its "underground" pop-up dinners. Previously, Hidden Kitchen Supper Club was known as "a fine dining experience, housed in random obscure locations."
Now, Jacobo will be able to show off his talents in a brick and mortar location.
Jacobo was one of 22 applicants who applied for the lease on the Heritage Square property, which the city owns. He was the youngest and the only applicant without any prior restaurant ownership experience.
The restaurant will employ about 12 staff members, and will seat 60 inside with the potential for another 30 outside.
The menu will be contemporary American, something Jacobo said is meant to spark conversation among his guests.
“Every dish is something that you’re familiar with, but presented in a different way where you basically have to go, ‘Wow, what is that?’” Jacobo said.
Jacobo credits Steve Griffiths, EMCC Culinary Studies Program Director, as one of the biggest influences in his educational journey.
“Chef Griffiths would let me go in there [to cook] even when it wasn’t my class time,” Jacobo said.
Griffiths said the entire EMCC family is very proud of Jacobo.
“Many of our students go on to success in the industry, but it's rare that you seen one reach the mountaintop in regards to opening their own business,” he said.
Hidden Kitchen begins offering dinner service on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Two weeks after that, the restaurant will start offering lunch.
602-596-7745
To learn more about Hidden Kitchen, visit:
Online: www.hiddenkitchenrestaurant.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hiddenkitchenrestaurant
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Hiddenkitchenrestaurant
