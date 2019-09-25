PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Great news for shoppers. The brand new H&M location will open its doors at Desert Ridge Marketplace at noon on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Shoppers should come early to score some great deals.
The first 100 people in line will receive an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10-$500.
Guests in line after the first 100 will receive a $10 Access to Fashion Pass while supplies last. The H&M Fashion pass is valid on the grand opening day only.
Additional in-store opening promotions include:
- Receive 15% off for going green! Drop a bag of unwanted clothing in the recycling box at H&M and receive 15% off your next in-store purchase and a chance to win a $50-$500 gift card.
- Enter to win a styling appointment from a celeb stylist! Stylist Ashley LaRae Sampson has styled celebs like Kanye West, Jay-Z and Keyshia Cole, and she will style one lucky winner! The recipient will also receive a $250 gift card to H&M.
- Snap a selfie! Show off your new look at the 100% FREE selfie station with free photo print outs.
- Art strung high. Check out the art installation handing from the top of Desert Ridge. Follow the clothesline of tees and jeans leading to the new H&M location.
Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix, just north of the Loop 101.
H&M is located in The District across from Dave & Buster’s.
H&M is one of the world’s largest retailers known for offering quality fashion at reasonable prices. The company also prides itself on its sustainability efforts.
The new store will offer clothes for women, men and kids, as well as accessories.
TWO. MORE. DAYS 🙌 @hm grand opening!#WhereLifeHappens pic.twitter.com/Jal2KZcput— Desert Ridge (@shopdesertridge) September 24, 2019