PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- By now, you’re probably pretty used to getting into your smart phone by using facial recognition or even your fingerprint. But now, there’s a new wave of security and it includes your “digital behavior.”
Type, swipe, tap or click. The way you move, or “behave” on digital devices is unique to you, and now it can be tracked.
Behavioral biometrics is a technology that uses artificial intelligence to develop a profile of a user based on the behaviors that they exhibit when they log into a website or an application.
Jordan Blake is with a leading biometrics company. He says their technology tracks how you type but not what you type. He says clients, like banks or E-Tailers, use the technology to monitor and store a customer’s digital behavioral characteristics. “We build a profile. it usually takes a few sessions for us to recognize that you are who you are. and then after that, we're able to tell whether a fraudster or an intruder or someone else is trying to log in to your account even if they have the correct credentials,” Blake said.
There are many biometrics options. They may work a speck differently, but they tout that proper identification is the mission.
Blake says if done right, users won’t even know the technology is there. “It’s literally doing it all in the back ground."
Pam Dixon, with the World Privacy Forum, agrees that this is the next wave in fraud protection, but she has a concern. “There's really very little biometric regulation in the United States,” she said.
Dixon wants clear rules on notifying people if biometrics are being used and what’s being done with the information. “It's ever sold or used apart from any security purpose immediately related to, you know, the transaction at that website it's inappropriate,” she said.
She’s also concerned that health information could be detected from, say, finger pulses or tremors, and then be used.
Blake says that isn’t likely. “The answer to that is, in theory, potentially in the future this technology could be used. but in its current implementation that information would be very, very difficult to glean.”
