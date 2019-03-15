PHOENIX ( 3 TV/ CBS 5 ) - Newly released emails and texts have surfaced in the investigation into allegations against coach Mike Bibby.
[RELATED: Former NBA star Mike Bibby under investigation for sexual abuse in Phoenix]
The text and emails show communication among Shadow Mountain High School administrators before and after news surfaced that a teacher had accused then-boys basketball coach Bibby of assaulting her in the school parking lot in 2017.
Bibby went on to coach Shadow Mountain to a championship win, after the school already knew about the accusations. The timing has raised some questions.
[RELATED: Employment attorney says school could have removed Bibby sooner amid investigation]
In an email sent to administration on February 11 of this year, a school employee said the victim mentioned just three days ago, about Mike Bibby allegedly groping her two years ago.
When that person told the victim to report it, he said she would deny it ever happened.
Documents also reveal on that same day, February 11, a teacher talked with the principal, and said a year ago the victim mentioned Bibby had quote "accosted her" and she fought him off.
“It appears that the administration was doing everything in its power to protect Coach Bibby and not taking the allegations seriously,” said Tom Ryan, the victim’s attorney.
He said if the school knew about allegations at all, let alone details of an assault, administrators should have suspended Bibby right away.
He doesn't think we're seeing the whole story.
“Clearly, we’re not. They have not provided all the text messages; they have not provided all the emails related to this,” Ryan said.
But Bibby's attorney, Mike Piccarreta, said the school had no obligation to base any decision solely off accusations, that he said aren't true.
“The emails are just attributing statements to the accuser, and the statements were given under very, very dubious circumstances,” Piccarreta said. “This was not a random reporting. It was a reporting when there were circumstances where the accuser was having a little bit of difficulty with the school.”
He's referring to texts from February 8 of this year. Those texts indicate the victim was telling students she was getting fired, and students were upset.
Piccaretta said the victim knew she was in trouble for an unrelated reason, and believes she brought about these claims to become the victim.
But Ryan disagrees. He said she wasn't in trouble, and the distress was solely due to the Bibby situation.
“I believe it’s an off-shoot of the whole problem with the school and the school’s efforts to protect Mike Bibby,” Ryan said.
Phoenix police told the school they were investigating on February 14, but as of Friday night when we asked, they would not give any details or updates in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.