PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brand new emergency service is launching Arizona for domestic violence.
The service is from New Life Center which is the largest domestic violence shelter in the state of Arizona. The service became available on July 1st.
The service is available 24/7 for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking. It gives victims access to crisis hotline support, legal advocacy, safety planning and other support services per a press release.
Mobile advocates are on the other end to provide help while the crisis is taking place. They will provide a crisis response to hospital and law enforcement and accompaniment to forensic exams.
"The update comes as experts caution that the COVID-19 pandemic has promoted a dangerous wave of hidden domestic violence, as victims are trapped with their abusers in a time of heightened stress that could trigger violent outbursts," per the press release. It is even more important now during the pandemic to make sure that isn't the excuse for someone to not get out of a bad situation.
Victims can access this support by called 623-215-8072.