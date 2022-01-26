TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — New police report documents show that a former Arizona prison system head was drunk before starting a three-and-a-half-hour standoff and pointing a gun at officers in Tempe earlier this month. The incident at Charles Ryan's home near Rural and Warner roads on Jan. 6 all started when his wife heard a loud "boom" from the master bathroom around 9:30 p.m. She thought he had shot himself, but police learned later this wasn't the case. She then saw he was bleeding from his head and his right hand was covered in blood. She asked if he had shot himself and he didn't respond. That's when she got their adult daughter out of the house and called 911.

When police arrived, the wife told them Ryan drank half of a "large bottle of tequila." Police documents said at around 10:40 p.m., Ryan opened the door leading from inside of the home to the garage and pointed a handgun at an officer and a detective for about 30 seconds. That's when the detective fired a beanbag round at his left hand, which had the gun, police said. Ryan then went back inside the home.

About 20 minutes later, Ryan partially opened the same door and the detective shot another beanbag round at him. At about 11 p.m., seven homes were evacuated. Officers tried to call Ryan but he would hang up on them and wouldn't talk. They also used a loudspeaker, urging him to come out.

But just before 1 a.m., officers used a robot to push the front door all the way open. That's when Ryan came outside and he was taken into custody. He was driven to the hospital, where it was revealed his left hand was hit by a beanbag round and needed surgery.

While in custody, Ryan told investigators police were at his home, but he didn't know why. He also said he didn't remember pointing a gun at officers, police documents said. Ryan claimed he had two shots of tequila and his last shot was four hours before 911 was called, documents said. Court documents said Ryan's blood alcohol concentration was 0.105, above the legal standard of 0.08. There are body-camera videos of what happened but the department hasn't released them.

On Jan. 19, the Tempe Police Department recommended prosecutors charge Ryan with aggravated assault on a peace officer and unlawful discharge of a firearm. It's up to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office if it wants to pursue charges, but there's no timetable of when a decision will be made. Ryan retired as the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry in September 2019.