TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The University of Arizona is facing multiple charges, including some which are considered the most serious, from the NCAA over two of its sports programs, according to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations that was released on Friday.

Former assistant coaches Book Richardson and Mark Phelps are both accused of Level I unethical recruiting by getting fake academic transcripts for two prospects for the team. Level I is the most serious of charges.

Richardson is also accused of Level I unethical conduct for accepting $20,000 in bribes so a business management company would be used when the student-athletes turn pro.

Phelps faces a Level II unethical conduct charge for giving a $500 loan to a player so he could buy a plane ticket, which was repaid but still banned.

Phelps faces a Level I charge for allegedly asking a player to delete a text message thread connected to that loan.

Phelps got a Level III charge for allegedly sending a text message to a player to help him recruit two prospects.

Head coach Sean Miller was hit with a Level I charge because he allegedly didn't promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The NCAA charged UArizona's assistant swimming and diving coach Dwight Dumais with a Level II count for allegedly arranging hundreds of improper tryouts.

Swimming and diving coach Augie Busch received a Level II charge for not promoting an atmosphere of compliance and monitoring the program.

The University of Arizona also faces Level I charge for allegedly not having institutional control of the two sports programs and threatening the integrity of the NCAA.

UArizona released NCAA's Notice of Allegations after judge sided with media outlets that the university had to release the allegations. ESPN sued UArizona and the Arizona Board of Regents to get the documents a couple of weeks ago.