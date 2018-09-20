TEMPE (3TV/CBS) – As another dockless electric scooter ride-share company rolls into Tempe, the city is working on a way to regulate the fast-moving industry.
Danny Simon, the chief operating officer of Razor, says 500 scooters were placed in various locations across Tempe.
These electric Razor scooters top out at 15 mph and don’t require you to put your feet on the ground to keep moving forward. Users are able to activate them by downloading an app, linking their credit card, and scanning a QR code. Riders are charged by the minute.
The scooters are dockless, meaning they are not attached to a designated area and can be parked anywhere. Users are able to pick up and drop them off wherever they please like a street corner or bus stop.
Razor joins the likes of Bird and Lime, companies that broke into the Tempe dockless electric scooter market about five months ago.
“It’s actually pretty fun!” said Nathan Gardner.
“They’re just convenient,” said another rider who cut his commute to the convenience store from a 15-minute walk to 5-minute ride.
Some want to put the brakes on the scooter ride-sharing programs.
"I don't like them because they're causing too many issues between traffic,” said Leandra Leslie. “They're scooting around. They're violating the traffic laws."
She also said there are problems when drunk people come out of the bars on Mill Avenue and try to ride them.
Right now, Tempe officials don’t know how many companies like Razor, Bird and Lime are operating in the city because there are no regulations to keep them regulated and accountable.
That could change soon.
A City of Tempe committee is working on a draft licensing agreement that all companies would need to sign in order to operate within city limits.
According Councilman Kolby Granville, the first dockless bikes started showing up about a year ago.
“We were getting a couple of varying complaints. The first one being they're being left in places that are obstructions,” he said.
The City didn’t rush to come up with any rules.
Right now the draft licensing agreement includes a limit on the number of bikes or scooters grouped in one area and the cost the City can fine companies if they’re dumped in unapproved areas and have to impounded.
“If they violate that contract, we revoke that contract and we tell them, 'You don't have a right to be here,'” he said. “We want these things here but we want them in a way that's right, that's responsible.”
The draft licensing agreement still needs public input and a vote by the City Council.
A City spokesman said the goal is to have that licensing agreement in place by the end of this year.
Meanwhile in Tempe: I've seen a problem like this before...I just don't know where... Can someone help me remember? 😬 #EScooters pic.twitter.com/a5dOpIWGRR— Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) September 20, 2018
